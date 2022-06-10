Former site of Remarkable Bookstore is sold

The former home of Westport’s Remarkable Bookstore has been sold.

The 3,924-square-foot building at 177 Main St. was sold for an undisclosed sum to Elish Van Breems Home, a Westport-based company offering offers interior design services and a line of historically inspired Swedish furniture.

Remarkable Bookstore closed in 1994 but is still widely remembered with fondness by many longtime Westport residents. The property’s most recent tenant, Local to Market, opened last July as a grocery store with Connecticut-based foods but closed in April.

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the property owner, United Realty, in the transaction and CBRE represented the buyer.