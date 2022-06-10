Home Entertainment Food truck event coming to Shelton

Food truck event coming to Shelton

Phil Hall
Celebrate Shelton will be hosting Food Trucks on the River, a mix of a la carte dining, live music and activities.

The event will take place June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Shelton, with a rain date of June 19. This event is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation.

More than 20 food trucks will be present, including Greek Style Grill, Paradise Island, Fork in the Road, On the Flip Side LLC, JONZ N BBQ, Kona Ice of Stamford, Hardcore Sweet, Mestezo Grill and La Chiapaneca Food Truck.

“We have brought the best of Connecticut’s food trucks, live music with a huge beer garden,” said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton; a beer garden will be sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Company. Live music includes Sister Funk, Benny Mikula: The Lone Gnome, Riley Johnson and Dos Buenos.

“We are excited to continue our efforts in bringing fun, inclusive events to downtown Shelton for all families to enjoy,” said Michael Skrtic and Nicole Heriot-Mikula, co-founders of Celebrate Shelton, in a press statement.

