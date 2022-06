A startup hair salon will be opening in Monroe.

Cirque De Comb has leased a 1,100-square-foot retail space at the shopping plaza located at 380 Monroe Tpke. The new business is expected to open later in the summer.

Silvester Garza of Vidal Wettenstein represented the landlord, Center One Eleven LLC, and procured the tenant. With Cirque De Comb arriving, the 25,000-square-foot shopping plaza now has 2,090 square feet of vacant retail space remaining.