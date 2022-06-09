$49M Landy Court opens in Yonkers

A new $49M building with 80 units of affordable housing was opened June 9 in Yonkers. Landy Court is located at 10 School St. and features 32 efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom affordable apartments for individuals and families who meet the affordable housing guidelines. The building also has 48 efficiency units of supportive housing. Amenities at Landy Court include: a rooftop garden; fitness center; large community rooms; a library with computer hookups; and laundry facilities.

The apartments are priced for households earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. The site was originally comprised of three parcels with vacant buildings that were demolished for the project.

State financing included $15.1 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, Federal Low-Income Tax Credits that generated $17.2 million in equity and $10.7 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $2.8 million through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program. The New York State Office of Mental Health provided construction financing and $345,000 in Program Development Grant funding to support start-up costs such as furniture, staff recruitment, and training.

The development team consists of St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Concern Housing, Inc.

“As we work to fight homelessness and provide housing stability to all New Yorkers, it is critical that we expand access to supportive housing and quality health care,” Governor Hochul said. “By creating new affordable housing options in downtown Yonkers, we will improve the quality of life of our most vulnerable neighbors and strengthen the community they call home.”

Residents of the supportive apartments will receive services through St. Joseph’s Medical Center. These services include individual case management, education, employment assistance, psychiatric and behavioral health coordination and substance abuse support, along with other hospital programs.

The development also includes 2,200 square feet for social services office space to be used by St. Joseph’s and 34 parking spaces.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Congratulations to St. Joseph’s Medical Center on the vision and completion of this wonderful addition to our city’s housing stock. St. Joseph’s has long been a cornerstone of our community and this project demonstrates their continued commitment to the needs of our residents, providing new, quality affordable housing.”

State Senate Majority-Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who is from Yonkers, said, “The naming of this development is a great and fitting tribute to Jim Landy and all his efforts to create affordable housing in Yonkers in his roles as chair of the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and chair of St. Joseph’s Medical Center.”

County Executive George Latimer said, “The completion of Landy Court adds to our mission to create and sustain affordable housing in Westchester, while providing necessary support services and helping to revitalize this Yonkers community.”