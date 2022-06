The average price of a gallon of gasoline hit $5.00 in New York State this morning, according to data from AAA.

The statewide average is now $5.00, up from $4.98 yesterday, $4.51 one month earlier and $3.09 one year ago.

Regionally, Westchester had the highest average price at $5.17 per gallon, followed by Rockland County at $5.14, Putnam County at $5.07, Dutchess County at $5.04, both Orange and Ulster counties at $4.98 and Sullivan County at $4.95.