U.S. and world news for June 9

Jan. 6 televised hearing: The House committee investigating the January 6 attempted coup holds its first televised hearing this evening. The primetime hearing is expected to be carried by all of the major television networks beginning at 8pm. Sources indicate information described as “bombshells” will be disclosed. A second televised hearing is planned for Monday at 10 am eastern time.

Trumps agree to depositions in ACN lawsuit: Former President Trump and his children Donald Junior, Eric and Ivanka have agreed to sit for up to seven hours each for depositions in a lawsuit involving their allegedly enticing people to pay to become involved with a multilevel marketing company called ACN Opportunity. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim they were defrauded. The lawsuit claims that ACN was an illegal get-rich-quick scheme that violated state consumer protection laws.

Trumps to testify July 15 in James’ investigation: July 15 has been set as the date that Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump must begin testifying in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into alleged bank, tax and insurance fraud by them and the Trump Organization. An order to that effect was signed by a state court judge yesterday. However, the order does give the Trumps the right to appeal.

Iran removing nuclear monitoring cameras: Rafael Grossi, director general of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency told a news conference in Vienna this morning that Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites. He said that the surveillance cameras allow the U.N. to monitor Iran’s activity in enriching uranium, a process necessary for building nuclear bombs.

Biden speaks to summit: President Biden and Vice President Harris have been meeting with leaders of various countries from North and South America during the Summit of the Americas now underway in Los Angeles. In a speech to the opening session yesterday, Biden said the conference is an opportunity for nations to come together and address issues including climate change, economic development and immigration.

EU inflation 8.1%: The European Central Bank said today that it plans to raise interest rates in response to continued inflation. Annual consumer price inflation across the 19-member European Union reached a new record high in May of 8.1%. The European Union’s economy was forecast to grow at 2.8% in 2022, a sharp decline from the previous annual growth forecast of 3.7% that had been made by the Central Bank in March.

Photo: Cytis / Pixabay