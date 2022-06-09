Connecticut and New York among most expensive states for household bill payments

The average U.S. household is spending roughly $2,003 per month on household bills, up 6% from one year ago, according to the newly published “2022 State by State Bill Pay Market” report from Doxo, the web and mobile bill paying service. This adds up to $24,032 annually on bills, or 36% of the $67,5231 U.S. household median income.

The report’s data incorporated 10 of the most common household bills, including mortgage, rent, auto loan, auto insurance, utilities, cable/internet/phone, health insurance (the consumer paid portion), mobile phone, alarm and security and life insurance.

Both Connecticut and New York are among the states where bill paying costs exceed the national average. Connecticut ranks sixth in Doxo’s list of the states with the most expensive bill payments, averaging $2,380 per month or 35% of the household income and 18.8% above the national average. New York ranks seventh, average $2,361 per month or 39% of the household income and 17.9% above the national average.

The report determined that that Hawaiians paid the most on household bills, spending $2,911 each month on the ten most common household bills, 45.4% above the national average. At the other end of the spectrum, households in West Virginia spend an average of $1,452 across the top 10 categories, 27.5% below the average nationwide.