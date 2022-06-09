Home Education New dean for Sacred Heart University’s business school

New dean for Sacred Heart University’s business school

By
Phil Hall
-

Sacred Heart University has hired Catherine McCabe as dean of the Jack Welch College of Business & Technology, with a starting date of July 1.

McCabe has worked at Suffolk University in Boston since 2000, most recently serving as associate dean of the university’s Sawyer Business School. She is a graduate of St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, with a bachelor of arts degree in English, and holds a master of arts degree in communication studies from Emerson College in Boston, MA, and a Ph.D. in business administration and marketing from the University of Kentucky.

“It was very important for me to join a community that fit with my personal and professional values and my leadership style,” McCabe said. “The history, vision and mission of Sacred Heart University is a wonderful fit for me. SHU unites learners and educators who embrace the dignity and value of all people – people who are motivated to serve others and the common good of society through engagement with the Catholic intellectual tradition and liberal arts traditions.”

Previous articleBANKING RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS TO HELP BANK IN HV
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here