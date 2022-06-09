New dean for Sacred Heart University’s business school

Sacred Heart University has hired Catherine McCabe as dean of the Jack Welch College of Business & Technology, with a starting date of July 1.

McCabe has worked at Suffolk University in Boston since 2000, most recently serving as associate dean of the university’s Sawyer Business School. She is a graduate of St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, with a bachelor of arts degree in English, and holds a master of arts degree in communication studies from Emerson College in Boston, MA, and a Ph.D. in business administration and marketing from the University of Kentucky.

“It was very important for me to join a community that fit with my personal and professional values and my leadership style,” McCabe said. “The history, vision and mission of Sacred Heart University is a wonderful fit for me. SHU unites learners and educators who embrace the dignity and value of all people – people who are motivated to serve others and the common good of society through engagement with the Catholic intellectual tradition and liberal arts traditions.”