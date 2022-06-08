Home Banking & Finance Refinancing loan secured for Westport’s Playhouse Square Shopping Center

Refinancing loan secured for Westport’s Playhouse Square Shopping Center

By
Phil Hall
-

CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has arranged a $15.25 million loan to refinance the Playhouse Square Shopping Center, an unanchored, 40,000-square-foot retail plaza in Westport.

The financing was provided by Union Savings Bank and paid off the existing debt and provided over $2 million in additional funding. CBRE’s Mark Fisher and Alex Furnary arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, The HB Nitkin Group.

Playhouse Square was constructed in 1972 and acquired by HB Nitkin in 1998. Located at 275 Post Road East, it is currently 97% leased with 17 tenants.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

