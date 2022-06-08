Home Fairfield HomeSquare LLC acquires Amici Power Solution

HomeSquare LLC acquires Amici Power Solution

By
Phil Hall
-

HomeSquare LLC, a handyman services provider serving Westchester and Fairfield County, has acquired Amici Power Solution LLC, a provider of backup power generator needs for residential and small business clients in the same markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Amici owner Louis Gabrielle III and Senior Manager Kris O’Brien will join HomeSquare and continue to operate the generator business.

“The acquisition of Amici will continue to grow the in-house capabilities of HomeSquare, and complement our in-house electrical services to ensure our clients’ electrical power needs are met at all times,” said George Liu, founder of HomeSquare, which operates offices in Norwalk, Scarsdale and Pleasantville.

Previous articleGreenwich’s Atlas Holdings acquires poultry provider Foster Farms
Next articleVernon Benjamin, Hudson Valley legislator and historian, dies at 76
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here