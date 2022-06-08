HomeSquare LLC acquires Amici Power Solution

HomeSquare LLC, a handyman services provider serving Westchester and Fairfield County, has acquired Amici Power Solution LLC, a provider of backup power generator needs for residential and small business clients in the same markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Amici owner Louis Gabrielle III and Senior Manager Kris O’Brien will join HomeSquare and continue to operate the generator business.

“The acquisition of Amici will continue to grow the in-house capabilities of HomeSquare, and complement our in-house electrical services to ensure our clients’ electrical power needs are met at all times,” said George Liu, founder of HomeSquare, which operates offices in Norwalk, Scarsdale and Pleasantville.