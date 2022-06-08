Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop service from Bradley to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines has announced plans to begin daily nonstop service in August from Bradley International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The new route will be Frontier’s seventh nonstop destination from Bradley and the only nonstop service between the airport and the Nevada gambling mecca.

“Frontier is delighted to grow again in Hartford with the addition of Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations,” said Will Evans, senior manager sales and distribution at Frontier Airlines. “We now offer an array of flight options from Hartford spanning the U.S., along with San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cancun, Mexico. We offer a wide variety of connecting opportunities, as well, enabling Hartford-area residents to take advantage of our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America.”