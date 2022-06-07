Golf brand PXG to open first Westchester location in New Rochelle

PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) has entered the Westchester market with a lease for a 7,541-square-foot location at 80 Nardozzi Place in New Rochelle.

PXG is a global golf research and development company that designs golf clubs and sport fashion apparel. The company serves golfers in more than 50 countries.

“We are thrilled to welcome global brand PXG to Westchester County and their new home at 80 Nardozzi Place,” said Joanna Simone, principal and vice president of leasing for Simone Development. “Our property’s unparalleled location alongside its remarkable design features and plentiful parking have been key in attracting PXG and we are confident that their new location will prove to be incredibly successful for the company.”

Katelin Vanvoorhis and David Scotto of RM Friedland LLC represented ownership in the lease negotiations, while PXG was represented by CBRE’s Budd Wiesenberg.

Photo courtesy of PXG