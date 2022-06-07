Realtor launches YouTube series celebrating small towns

A local real estate broker who hosts a daily YouTube music and comedy show has launched a second online video program celebrating life in smaller towns.

Mark Pires premiered “Get to Know America,” in which he visits residents and business owners in smaller towns to discuss the benefits of their non-urban surroundings. Pires shot his initial episodes around Fairfield County, with the spotlight shining on New Canaan, Fairfield, Wilton and Greenwich.

“Every day I go to a new town and speak with folks about what they love,” said Pires. “My plan is to take on Connecticut and New York, and hopefully a production company likes what I am doing and wants me to keep going.”

Pires, who is a real estate agent at New Canaan Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, has hosted “Mark Pires Renaissance Man” on YouTube since Dec. 31, 2018, and has presented more than 1,250 episodes in a row.