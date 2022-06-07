Manhattanville College President Geisler to retire

Manhattanville College has announced that Dr. Michael E. Geisler will be retiring as president on June 30.

Dr. Louise Feroe, former acting president and former interim provost, will serve as interim president while the college conducts a national search for Geisler’s replacement.

Geisler became the college’s 13th president in October 2016. He was formerly vice president for risk and compliance, professor of German and former vice president for the Language Schools and Schools Abroad program at Vermont’s Middlebury College.

In tribute to his service, the board of trustees announced it would rename the school’s Center for Design Thinking in his honor and would grant him president emeritus status.

“Dr. Geisler brought and instilled a vision to merge the traditional strengths of a liberal arts curriculum with the modern requirements of training a humane workforce for tomorrow’s market,” said Michael C. Dunn, chairman-elect of the board of trustees. “Far more than an administrator, Dr. Geisler immersed himself in the culture and mission of Manhattanville, deeply appreciating our more than 175 years as an institution of higher education. He has been an essential part of Manhattanville’s history, and his contributions will be felt for generations to come.”