XPO Logistics in new partnership with Google Cloud

XPO Logistics Inc., the Greenwich-based provider of freight transportation services, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud that will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics to provide improved flows through the supply chain.

According to the companies, Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI, and ML tools will provide XPO operators – including product managers, demand planners, route planners and data analysts -0 with improved insight on supply chain operations. By using Google Cloud, XPO stated that every application moved from a self-managed data center or collocation facility to the public cloud will result in zero net operational emissions.

“XPO is always looking for ways to innovate the ways goods move across the globe. Implementing the most cutting-edge technology is the best way for us to ensure that we achieve this goal,” said Yoav Amiel, senior vice president of technology at XPO. “By working with Google Cloud’s AI/ML and data analytics capabilities, we can operate the fastest, most efficient supply chains possible.”