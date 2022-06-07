Home Fairfield XPO Logistics in new partnership with Google Cloud

XPO Logistics in new partnership with Google Cloud

By
Phil Hall
-

XPO Logistics Inc., the Greenwich-based provider of freight transportation services, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud that will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics to provide improved flows through the supply chain.

According to the companies, Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI, and ML tools will provide XPO operators – including product managers, demand planners, route planners and data analysts -0 with improved insight on supply chain operations. By using Google Cloud, XPO stated that every application moved from a self-managed data center or collocation facility to the public cloud will result in zero net operational emissions.

“XPO is always looking for ways to innovate the ways goods move across the globe. Implementing the most cutting-edge technology is the best way for us to ensure that we achieve this goal,” said Yoav Amiel, senior vice president of technology at XPO. “By working with Google Cloud’s AI/ML and data analytics capabilities, we can operate the fastest, most efficient supply chains possible.”

Previous articleIBM acquires cybersecurity provider Randori
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here