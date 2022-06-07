IBM acquires cybersecurity provider Randori

IBM has announced its acquisition of Randori, an attack surface management and offensive cybersecurity provider.

The Boston-based Randori helps clients identify external facing assets, both on-premise or in the cloud, that are visible to attackers, and it prioritizes exposures which pose the greatest risk. IBM did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, which is the Armonk-headquartered company’s fourth this year.

“Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape of accelerating cyberattacks targeted at applications running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments – from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises,” said Mary O’Brien, general manager at IBM Security. “In this environment, it is essential for organizations to arm themselves with attacker’s perspective in order to help find their most critical blind spots and focus their efforts on areas that will minimize business disruption and damages to revenue and reputation.”