U.S. Navy awards Sikorsky $185M for two more heavy-lift helicopters

Phil Hall
The U.S. Navy has awarded Sikorsky Aircraft a $185 million contract for the purchase of two more of the company’s CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

The King Stallion will be used as the replacement for Sikorsky’s CH-53E Super Stallion as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ (USMC) heavy-lift rotary asset. The new aircraft will be built at Sikorsky’s production facility in Stratford.

The contract is being funded from the U.S. Navy’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget as part of the USMC’s unfunded priorities list. The King Stallion made its first operational flight as part of the USMC fleet in April.

