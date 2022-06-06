NY business groups call for federal assault weapons ban

Five business groups from around New York state have banded together in calling for Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons. The move comes in the wake of the growing number of mass shooting events in the U.S. in which assault weapons such as the AR-15 have been used.

During a virtual news conference on June 6, the Business Council of Westchester, Business Council of New York State, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce noted that legislation has been introduced in both the House and Senate that would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer, and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons. Existing owners would be allowed to keep their assault weapons.

“The tragic, brutal, and senseless shootings that we have witnessed over the last two weeks must be a final wakeup call that new federal legislation has to be adopted to finally address the glaring holes in the criminal justice system,” said John Ravitz, executive vice president and COO of the Business Council of Westchester. “Real solutions are necessary to prevent the horrific tragedies that this country continues to face.”

Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of The Business Council of New York State said,“Unfortunately, these incidents and the anguish they leave behind are not unique to this state, which is why federal legislation would be an appropriate step in addressing this continuing crisis across America. When it comes to mass shootings and illogical acts of violence, we believe common-sense laws that are consistent from state to state must be adopted to hinder and hopefully, one day, prevent meaningless death and endless sorrow.”

Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, who was an organizer of the call for federal action, said, “As representatives of employers across New York, we have a responsibility to stand up and fight for policies to help keep our places of business, employees, customers, and communities safe.”

Data provided by the organization Everytown for Gun Safety was cited, indicating that if the U. S. still had a federal assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004, the country would see 70% fewer mass shootings deaths. According to The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, reports that 155% more people are shot in incidents where assault weapons or high-capacity magazines are used.

