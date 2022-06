Jewelry lovers are in for a sparkling surprise when the highly anticipated gemstone giveaway event returns to Baribault Jewelers in Glastinbury on June 21. The first 100 customers in the store can select a free gemstone (one per customer) valued at $150, no purchase necessary. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 81 Rankin Road. Reservations…