Regional gas prices exceed record-breaking US average

By
Phil Hall
-

Gas prices continue to break records at a national level, with Connecticut and New York prices exceeding the U.S. average.

AAA reported the US average for a gallon of regular gas, as of this morning, was $4.86. One week ago, it was $4.61 – and one year ago, the price was $3.05.

Connecticut’s average, as of this morning, was $4.89. The price was $4.68 last week and $3.08 at this time in 2021. Fairfield County has the most expensive gas within the state at $4.95.

New York’s average, as of this morning, was $4.86. While still inflated, the price was lower than last week’s $4.92 but far above the $3.08 from one year earlier. Within the local area, Westchester was the most expensive county with average gas prices at $5.13 per gallon, with Ulster County recording the lowest prices at $4.82.

