Fairfield’s Cafe Transilvania closes, relocating to East Haven

Fairfield County’s only restaurant serving Romanian cuisine has closed, with plans to relocate in New Haven County.

Cafe Transilvania at 246 Post Road in Fairfield opened in December 2020 by married couple and Romanian immigrants Christian and Alina Caldarariu. In addition indoor dining and takeout, the eatery also sold Romanian grocery and snack items.

The Caldararius announced their plans via social media, thanking its customers for “the beautiful 18 months” while alerting them to an early September opening at 23 Main St. in East Haven at “in a beautiful Old Historical Building that looks just like Transilvania’s old buildings.”

“We are so very excited that we are building a kitchen and a bar and it’s going to be Dracula Vlad The Impaler’s theme,” the owners stated. “We also have about 35 parking spots, a garden and a river in the back. We are planning to open on 1st of September this year so we can’t wait.”

Photo courtesy of Cafe Transilvania