Home Fairfield Fairfield’s Cafe Transilvania closes, relocating to East Haven

Fairfield’s Cafe Transilvania closes, relocating to East Haven

By
Phil Hall
-

Fairfield County’s only restaurant serving Romanian cuisine has closed, with plans to relocate in New Haven County.

Cafe Transilvania at 246 Post Road in Fairfield opened in December 2020 by married couple and Romanian immigrants Christian and Alina Caldarariu. In addition indoor dining and takeout, the eatery also sold Romanian grocery and snack items.

The Caldararius announced their plans via social media, thanking its customers for “the beautiful 18 months” while alerting them to an early September opening at 23 Main St. in East Haven at “in a beautiful Old Historical Building that looks just like Transilvania’s old buildings.”

“We are so very excited that we are building a kitchen and a bar and it’s going to be Dracula Vlad The Impaler’s theme,” the owners stated. “We also have about 35 parking spots, a garden and a river in the back. We are planning to open on 1st of September this year so we can’t wait.”

Photo courtesy of Cafe Transilvania

Previous articleNew Canaan’s Vicolo Pizza closes, to be replaced by pizzeria from Queens
Next articleRegional gas prices exceed record-breaking US average
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here