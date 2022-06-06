New Canaan’s Vicolo Pizza closes, to be replaced by pizzeria from Queens

A longtime staple in New Canaan’s restaurant scene has gone out of business, and its location is being taken by a New York City pizzeria.

Vicolo Pizza Restaurant at 62 Main St. abruptly closed without notice after more than two decades. No explanation was given regarding the closing – the restaurant’s website had no announcement and its social media pages have not been updated since last August.

Vicolo’s location is being taken over by Best Pizza, which previously operated an eatery in the Astoria section of Queens. No opening date has been announced by Best Pizza, which specializes in Detroit-style pies, although the restaurant’s Instagram page posted a video of the delivery of a dumpster to be used for renovations at the new site.



Photo: A view of the interior of Vicolo Pizza Restaurant