Freshman enrollment at Iona College up 15% from last year

New Rochelle-based Iona College announced a 15% year-over-year increase in its freshman enrollment rates.

The incoming Class of 2026 includes students from 27 states and 11 countries, with an average GPA of 3.4 and an average SAT of 1,160; nearly 30% of the new students are members of the National Honor Society.

The college noted that its new freshman enrollment is up by 35% over the past three years, despite the disruptions created by the pandemic.

“The enthusiasm and desire to be a student at Iona College has never been greater, and we are clearly still a college on the rise,” said Kevin O’Sullivan, senior vice president for enrollment and student affairs. “To experience such success despite a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, is a testament to the quality and outcomes of an Iona education, and the dedication of our faculty and staff to provide our students with a first-class, comprehensive college experience inside and outside of the classroom. We look forward to welcoming this extremely talented group of new students to the Iona community for the fall semester.”