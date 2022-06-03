Home Fairfield Australian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield

Australian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield

By
Phil Hall
-

Australian-style cuisine is one of the few culinary delicacies that has been absent from Fairfield County’s restaurant scene, but a start-up eatery is planning to bring Down Under specialties to the region.

Isla & Co. will be opening June 16 at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield. The restaurant will offer a daily brunch from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and dinner service through 11:00 p.m., with Australian specialties including a “Sambal Scramble” (soft scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa, parmesan with sourdough and choice of bacon or avocado) and a “Brekkie Roll” (egg scramble, bacon, cheddar, arugula, aioli on a toasted brioche bun with fries or salad).

Isla & Co. is part of a chain operated by Parched Hospitality Group, which has restaurants in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas and Florida’s West Palm Beach and Miami Beach.

Photo: The Sambal Scramble, courtesy of Isla & Co.

Previous articleAttorney General James issues new warning on cryptocurrency investing
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here