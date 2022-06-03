Australian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield

Australian-style cuisine is one of the few culinary delicacies that has been absent from Fairfield County’s restaurant scene, but a start-up eatery is planning to bring Down Under specialties to the region.

Isla & Co. will be opening June 16 at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield. The restaurant will offer a daily brunch from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and dinner service through 11:00 p.m., with Australian specialties including a “Sambal Scramble” (soft scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa, parmesan with sourdough and choice of bacon or avocado) and a “Brekkie Roll” (egg scramble, bacon, cheddar, arugula, aioli on a toasted brioche bun with fries or salad).

Isla & Co. is part of a chain operated by Parched Hospitality Group, which has restaurants in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas and Florida’s West Palm Beach and Miami Beach.



Photo: The Sambal Scramble, courtesy of Isla & Co.