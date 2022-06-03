Home Banking & Finance Attorney General James issues new warning on cryptocurrency investing

Attorney General James issues new warning on cryptocurrency investing

By
Phil Hall
-

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a new warning to residents regarding what she defined as the “dangerous risks of investing in cryptocurrencies” following recent market tumult.

James stated that cryptocurrencies were highly speculative and carried unpredictable value, adding there could be difficulty in cashing out these investments. She also pointed to the higher transaction costs and hidden fees often involved in these investments, and she warned that so-called “stablecoins” were anything but stable. She added that no federal regulatory agency has oversight on the cryptocurrency markets, and those who become victims of fraudulent activity have very limited legal resources since many trading platforms are not located in this country.

“Over and over again, investors are losing billions because of risky cryptocurrency investments,” said James in a statement issued by her office. “Even well-known virtual currencies from reputable trading platforms can still crash and investors can lose billions in the blink of an eye. Too often, cryptocurrency investments create more pain than gain for investors. I urge New Yorkers to be cautious before putting their hard-earned money in risky cryptocurrency investments that can yield more anxiety than fortune.”

Photo: Pete Linforth / Pixabay

Previous articleRick Moeser named CEO of Business Development for Douglas Elliman
Next articleAustralian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here