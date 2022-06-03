Home Fairfield Rick Moeser named CEO of Business Development for Douglas Elliman

Rick Moeser named CEO of Business Development for Douglas Elliman

Phil Hall
Douglas Elliman Realty has hired Rick Moeser as CEO of Business Development.

In his new role, Moeser will lead the brokerage’s efforts to expand into new markets, recruit top agent talent and identify new business opportunities. Moeser joins the company from Christie’s International Real Estate, where he served for 17 years as executive director. He was previously a senior vice president for Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Rick has earned a sterling reputation as a builder of global affiliate networks that generate tens of billions in annual sales,” said Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman at Douglas Elliman. “Douglas Elliman is now further poised to achieve great things through his leadership and expertise.”

