Home Fairfield Stamford’s Lockwood Group acquires medical animation studio

Stamford’s Lockwood Group acquires medical animation studio

By
Phil Hall
-

The Lockwood Group, a Stamford-based provider of scientific-based medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, has acquired Random42, a medical animation studio based in London, from the private equity firm Graphite Capital. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Random42 has won more than 260 awards for its medical animation and scientific storytelling, and it cites major pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotech firms as its clients. According to the companies, the newly merged entities will connect the medical communications and scientific animation industries with “innovative and interactive solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical companies across the globe.”

“Lockwood’s commitment to innovative scientific communications is further bolstered by this addition of Random42 and the cutting-edge creative work that they do,” said Lockwood founder and CEO Matt Schecter. “As new therapies become more and more complex the need to visualize the uniqueness of their product helps our clients differentiate their brand in a sometimes-crowded marketplace. Our customers will be astounded by the visually compelling animations, virtual reality, augmented reality, holographic, and interactive experiences created in-house by Random42’s expert scientific, creative, animation, and production teams.”

Photo: An example of Random42’s medical animation

Previous articleStark Office Suites acquires Garden City company
Next articleRegeneron acquires Sanofi’s stake in cancer drug Libtayo
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here