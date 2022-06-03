Stamford’s Lockwood Group acquires medical animation studio

The Lockwood Group, a Stamford-based provider of scientific-based medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, has acquired Random42, a medical animation studio based in London, from the private equity firm Graphite Capital. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Random42 has won more than 260 awards for its medical animation and scientific storytelling, and it cites major pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotech firms as its clients. According to the companies, the newly merged entities will connect the medical communications and scientific animation industries with “innovative and interactive solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical companies across the globe.”

“Lockwood’s commitment to innovative scientific communications is further bolstered by this addition of Random42 and the cutting-edge creative work that they do,” said Lockwood founder and CEO Matt Schecter. “As new therapies become more and more complex the need to visualize the uniqueness of their product helps our clients differentiate their brand in a sometimes-crowded marketplace. Our customers will be astounded by the visually compelling animations, virtual reality, augmented reality, holographic, and interactive experiences created in-house by Random42’s expert scientific, creative, animation, and production teams.”

Photo: An example of Random42’s medical animation