Stark Office Suites acquires Garden City company

Phil Hall
White Plains-based Stark Office Suites has acquired Champion Office Suites of Garden City, New York. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Champion Office Suites has operated for more than 20 years and serves approximately 400 businesses at two offices that cover a total of 10,182 square feet. The company’s four employees will be retained under the new ownership.

“Long Island is an economically vibrant and highly attractive region for business with proximity to New York City,” said Adam J. Stark, president of Stark Office Suites. “Adding Long Island’s premier provider of executive office suites and virtual office solutions to our operations was the natural next step in our growth program.”

Stark Office Suites operates five properties in Westchester and three in Fairfield County plus two in Manhattan and one in Hartford.

