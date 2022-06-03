New foundation to focus on Connecticut philanthropy

KBE Building Corp., a commercial construction company, has launched a new foundation to focus on its philanthropic outreach within Connecticut.

The KBE Foundation will have offices in Norwalk and Farmington and provide philanthropic outreach across the state. The company’s previous charitable outreach has ranged from endowed scholarships to Western Connecticut State University in Danbury to charitable donations benefiting Bridgeport’s Cardinal Sheehan Center and Danbury’s Jewish Senior Services.

“The idea for the KBE Foundation grew out of KBE’s ‘50 Ways to Make a Difference’ philanthropy program, which KBE Building Corporation launched in 2009 to celebrate its then-50-year anniversary,” said Robert Dunn, president of The KBE Foundation. “At that time, KBE’s focus was primarily on charitable endeavors in Connecticut and Maryland, where KBE had regional offices. Since then, KBE has expanded its geographic footprint as a national construction firm, and KBE’s charitable outreach has naturally expanded as well.”