Marsh McLennan Agency acquires Maine insurance brokerage

The White Plains-based Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired Clark Insurance, an independent agency in Maine. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Clark Insurance was founded in 1931 and offers business insurance, employee health and benefits, and private client services from six offices in Maine. The company acquired Haberman Insurance, a full-service Massachusetts agency, in 2021 and that operation will become part of MMA.

“Clark Insurance is respected across the region for their quality service and expertise, as well as the colleague-focused culture that sets them apart from other agencies,” said Jerry Alderman, CEO of MMA’s New England region. “Both the Clark team and MMA share a dedication to serving clients, colleagues, and the community and we’re excited to have them on board.”