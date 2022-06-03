Home Fairfield Dr. Joseph Rosa named medical director of Americares Bridgeport Clinic

Dr. Joseph Rosa named medical director of Americares Bridgeport Clinic

Dr. Joseph Rosa has been named medical director of the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic of Bridgeport.

In his new volunteer role, Rosa will provide guidance on clinic policies and procedures, support volunteer recruitment and serve as an advocate within the community.

Rosa is a practicing endocrinologist for Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group in Trumbull and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He began volunteering at the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic of Bridgeport in 2021 to help meet the health needs of the clinic’s low-income, uninsured patients.

“Volunteering at the Americares Bridgeport clinic has been a very rewarding experience and I look forward to making an even greater impact as the clinic’s volunteer medical director,” he said.

Americares operates the largest free clinic network in Connecticut, serving an average of more than 2,500 low-income, uninsured Fairfield County residents annually. In addition to Bridgeport, Americares’s Fairfield County clinics are based in Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford.

