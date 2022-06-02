Bridgeport receives $3.7M from state for infrastructure and economic development

The Bridgeport municipal government has announced it will be receiving $3.7 million from the State Bond Commission to finance infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

The city will be provided with $1.5 million for the Applied Behavioral Rehabilitation Institute Inc.’s facility developments at the Home for the Brave Rehabilitation Institute, $2 million for the Mount Growmore Hydroponic Farming Greenhouse and Wellness Campus’s endeavors in promoting indoor urban agriculture, and $250,000 to renovate Ellsworth Field’s fence and dugouts for its minor league grounds.

“We are pleased with the approved funds, which will benefit Bridgeport’s economic and community development potential,” said Mayor Joe Ganim.