Air Canada resumes Bradley service after two-year hiatus

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) has announced the resumption Air Canada’s daily service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The airline last operated at the airport in the spring of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international travel. Air Canada will maintain year-round service from Bradley with a 50-seat CRJ200 aircraft.

“Connecticut is an extremely popular destination, appealing to Canadians and global customers alike who enjoy the leisure activities, recreation, arts and culture, tourism and hospitality the state is renowned for,” said Lisa Pierce, vice president for Canada and USA sales at Air Canada. “With customer interest in travel resuming post pandemic, we are thrilled to launch our services connecting Bradley International Airport to our Toronto hub. In addition to enabling Canadians and global visitors to come visit Connecticut, our flights also make it especially convenient for area residents to visit and enjoy everything Canada has to offer, or to connect internationally beyond.”