Germany to replace Sikorsky CH-53K fleet with Boeing’s Chinook helicopters

The German military is bypassing Stratford-based Sikorsky’s aircraft line to purchase 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing.

According to a Reuters report, the Chinooks will replace Germany’s aging CH-53K fleet, which dates back to the 1970s. German Chief of Defense Eberhard Zorn cited the global use of the Chinooks in making its decision, noting that more than 500 Chinooks are used by the U.S. Army and European air forces, thus providing easier access to spare parts, whereas the CH-53K is only used by the U.S. Marines and Israel.

Germany will pay $4.29 billion for 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters, which will be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

Photo: Sikorsky’s CH-53K