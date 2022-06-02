Home Fairfield RV One Superstores opens first New England outlet in Newtown

RV One Superstores opens first New England outlet in Newtown

Phil Hall
RV Retailer LLC has announced the opening of its first New England-based RV One Superstores dealership at 201 South Main St. in Newtown.

The new 31,000-saqure-foot store has 14 indoor service bays and two wash bays. This is the 21st location for the RV One Superstores brand, which is primarily concentrated on the East Coast.

“We are excited to expand in New England and enter Connecticut with a new store under the RV One Superstores brand,” said Jon Ferrando, president and CEO of RV Retailer. “The RV demographics in the market are strong with over 13,000 RV registrations in a 150-mile radius of the store.”

Photo: The grand opening ceremony for Newtown’s RV One Superstores.

