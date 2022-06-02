Home Environment Danone North America sets Zero Waste to Landfill goal by 2025

Danone North America has announced a corporate goal of achieving Zero Waste to Landfill across all North American company facilities by 2025.

Zero Waste to Landfill is achieved when at least 99% of waste generated throughout the manufacturing process is diverted from landfills and is reused, upcycled, recycled, composted or sent for energy recovery. According to the White Plains-based company, the goal has already been achieved by 15% of its manufacturing facilities.

“As one of the world’s largest Certified B Corporations and a market leader in yogurt, plant-based, premium dairy, and coffee creamers, embracing our responsibility to support a more sustainable world is pivotal,” said Sherri Livengood, director of environmental affairs at Danone North America, who added this initiative was part of the company’s “commitment to reducing food loss and waste in our U.S. operations by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

