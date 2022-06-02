Comptroller Braswell offers updated $956.4M surplus forecast

Connecticut Comptroller Natalie Braswell released an updated financial and economic forecast that projects a General Fund surplus of $956.4 million for Fiscal Year 2022, the first since adjustments to the biennial state budget were passed into law last month.

In a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, Braswell highlighted that several revenue categories continued to perform well, including income tax withholdings which are up 9.6% from the same period in Fiscal Year 2021. Braswell noted that another large deposit into the state’s Budget Reserve Fund (more commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund) is also anticipated – the fund has already reached its statutory maximum of 15% of General Fund appropriations.

“Connecticut’s big picture economic position remains strong,” said Braswell. “Our substantial reserves, and the additional funding to pay down debt, will be a tremendous advantage to our state should the nation suffer another economic downturn. However, there is still a need to help residents overcome high prices and navigate the lingering volatility from the pandemic.”