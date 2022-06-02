Bee-Line Bus System to offer free rides through Labor Day

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced the launch the Bee-Line Bus System’s summer free ride program.

From June 1 through Labor Day, the bus line will offer free transportation throughout the fixed route bus system, including the express route into Manhattan, the BxM4C. Free rides are also valid on the Bee-Line ParaTransit system.

“Now is a perfect time to try out the Bee-Line system if you haven’t already,” said Latimer. “We take great pride in the fact that our buses are safe, clean and accessible. Leave the driving to us and save some money this summer. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go.”