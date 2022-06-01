Mickey Herbert, business leader in multiple sectors, dies at 77

Mickey Herbert, the energetic executive who was a prominent figure in the health care, sports and economic development sectors, passed away on May 31 at his Fairfield home at the age of 77.

Michael Ernest Herbert was born Nov. 4, 1944 in Washington, D.C., and was raised in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. He received a B.A. from Swarthmore College in 1967 and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1969.

Herbert turned entrepreneur in 1976 when founded Physician’s Health Services (PHS), a health plan that grew to 34,000 participating physicians serving over 550,000 members. Herbert sold PHS in 1998 and then founded the Bridgeport Bluefish Baseball Club, an independent minor league baseball team. He returned to the health care field in 2005 to become president and CEO of ConnectiCare and executive vice president of EmblemHealth, ConnectiCare’s parent company.

Herbert served as president and CEO of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) from November 2016 to October 2018, and later ran his own consulting firm.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Herbert, and their five children and four grandchildren.

his daughter Eleni Wojcikowski (David), son Christopher Herbert (Greta), daughter Stephanie Herbert, son Mickey Herbert, son Charlie Herbert, and grandsons Jack Herbert, Charlie Herbert, Zachary Wojcikowski and Samuel Herbert; brother Jack Herbert (Joan) and sister Judy Laub.