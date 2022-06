The urgent care provider CityMD has opened in a new location in Rye Brook.

The facility at 108 South Ridge St. is CityMD’s seventh in Westchester County and its 155th across New York and New Jersey. The site will be open 365 days a year and staffed by board-certified physicians. Walk-ins are welcome, and most insurance is accepted.

The new location also features on-site state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery.