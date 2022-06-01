Rockland County’s sales cap tax on gas goes into effect

Rockland County’s sales cap tax on motor fuel goes into effect today.

Under this initiative, the local sales will only apply to the first $2 of a gasoline purchase. The cap is in effect through Feb. 28, 2023 and comes in conjunction with the state’s suspension of the excise and sales taxes on gasoline purchases that also begins today and runs through the end of the year.

County Executive Ed Day stated that inspectors from the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection will monitor the county’s 66 fuel stations to ensure they are in compliance with the new mandates.

“We hope this temporary stopgap measure provides some relief to families who are now struggling with skyrocketing inflation and gas prices, but we need the federal government to step up, take responsibility, and tackle the real issues driving up costs across the board,” Day said.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Rockland County is $5.07 per gallon, well above the national average of $4.62.