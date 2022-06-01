Greenwich’s Ceruvia Lifesciences will offer LSD to researchers at no cost

Greenwich-headquartered Ceruvia Lifesciences has announced it achieved Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) standards from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its LSD and will offer the drug at no cost to qualified researchers.

According to the company, the LSD will be used in researching its potential in treating neurological, mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders ranging from migraines to attention deficit disorder.

The last FDA approved study of LSD in patients ended in 1980, and new studies are set to take place at New York University’s Langone’s Center for Psychedelic Medicine and John Hopkins’ Center for Psychedelics and Consciousness Research.

“As a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of neurotransformational medicines to address challenging hard-to-treat disorders such as headache disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Ceruvia Lifesciences understands the complexities of sourcing Schedule I psychedelic drugs of pharmaceutical quality,” said Carey Turnbull, founder and CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences. “Ceruvia Lifesciences is proud to have produced the world’s first CGMP LSD, which we will offer at no cost to help researchers looking to advance the development of LSD treatments for approved use in patients with unmet medical needs.”



Photo: A five-strip blotter of LSD doses, courtesy of Motorbase / Wikimedia Commons