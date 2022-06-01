Westport’s Newman’s Own debuts two new products

Newman’s Own Inc., the Westport-based food and beverage company founded by Academy Award-winning actor Paul Newman, has introduced two new products: Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade and Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas.

The Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade is made with what the company described as “premium ingredients and a special blend of herbs and spices (that) sets itself apart by featuring four different forms of garlic – minced, powdered, granulated and chopped – delivering deliciously bold and zesty flavor with every bite.”

The new Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas are promoted as “authentic, Italian pizzas with lightly blistered crusts” that are imported from Italy and available in Margherita, Quattro Formaggi (Four Cheese), and Spinaci & Formaggi (Spinach & Cheese) flavors.

“Forty years after Newman’s Own was founded with the launch of its first salad dressing, we remain committed to Paul Newman’s vision of giving all profits away,” said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, chief marketing officer of Newman’s Own. “As we launch a bold and zesty new dressing this year, as well as a new Italian pizza line, I’m proud that our customers can still feel doubly good about reaching for convenient, tasty foods with high-quality ingredients while helping support organizations that improve the lives of children at the same time.”

Newman’s Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade and Stone-Fire Crust Pizza products are rolling out nationwide this summer with suggested retail prices of $3.99 and $7.29, respectively.