New Orangetheory Fitness franchise opens in Stamford

Orangetheory Fitness has opened its newest Fairfield County location at 2000 W. Main St. in Stamford’s ShopRite Plaza.

The new 2,900-square-foot studio is is the second outlet for Empire Portfolio Group, the franchisee that also operates an Orangetheory Fitness at 1101 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

“We can’t wait for Stamford-West Side residents, regardless of their fitness level, to become part of the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the science-backed, high-energy workout,” said Empire CEO Adam Krell. “We strive to be a positive contributor to both our members and the business community in Stamford.”