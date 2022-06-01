Home Fairfield New Orangetheory Fitness franchise opens in Stamford

New Orangetheory Fitness franchise opens in Stamford

By
Phil Hall
-

Orangetheory Fitness has opened its newest Fairfield County location at 2000 W. Main St. in Stamford’s ShopRite Plaza.

The new 2,900-square-foot studio is is the second outlet for Empire Portfolio Group, the franchisee that also operates an Orangetheory Fitness at 1101 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

“We can’t wait for Stamford-West Side residents, regardless of their fitness level, to become part of the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the science-backed, high-energy workout,” said Empire CEO Adam Krell. “We strive to be a positive contributor to both our members and the business community in Stamford.”

Previous articleBuff City Soap opens third New York store in Mohegan Lake
Next articleWestport’s Newman’s Own debuts two new products
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here