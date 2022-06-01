Home Hudson Valley Buff City Soap opens third New York store in Mohegan Lake

Buff City Soap opens third New York store in Mohegan Lake

Phil Hall
Buff City Soap, a nationwide retail chain of handmade plant-based soaps and body products, has opened its third regional outlet.

The new store is located at 3144 Main St. in Mohegan Lake. This is the chain’s third New York store, with other locations 134 South Ridge St. in Rye Brook and 2609 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

Buff City Soap operates in-store “makeries” with local artisans who customize the products for consumers. Its product line also includes laundry soap.

“Buff City Soap will make a wonderful addition to the Mohegan Lake community,” Buff City spokesperson Kara Howson said. “We can’t wait to begin impressing our local guests with the wide variety of customizable, plant-based products we have to offer and keep them coming back for more.”

