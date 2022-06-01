AN UNFORGETTABLE MUSICAL TALENT

Renowned pianist Randall Atcheson is gifted with a talent for communicating the beauty of music in various forms from the classics to pop and the sacred repertoire. He is the only person in the history of the Juilliard School of Music in New York City to receive simultaneous degrees in piano and organ. A Steinway artist, he has recorded 16 albums, performed on five continents, played for three Presidents, and has performed 14 solo concerts at Carnegie Hall. On Thursday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. he will enrapture guests at Christ Church Greenwich Parish Hall in Greenwich with his extraordinary talent, which raises well-crafted music to the level of greatness and makes masterpieces unforgettable.

For tickets at $35 per person (includes after-concert reception), visit christchurchgreenwich.org.