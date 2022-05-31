Home Fairfield Mark LeMoult, executive chef at Field Club of Greenwich, dies in auto...

Mark LeMoult, executive chef at Field Club of Greenwich, dies in auto accident

Phil Hall
Mark LeMoult, executive chef of the Field Club of Greenwich, was killed on May 23 in an automobile collision in Westport. He was 59 years old.

LeMoult was born in Bronxville and raised in Westport, where attended Staples High School. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and worked in several notable restaurants including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in New York City and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich.

LeMoult became to the Field Club of Greenwich in October 2008. He served as the president of the Club Chefs of Connecticut from 2006 to 2010 and produced several YouTube videos where he shared his culinary insights.

LeMoult is survived by his sons, Scott LeMoult of Stamford and Eric LeMoult of Fairfield, and his fiancé, Elizabeth Kenny of Norwalk.

