Home Economic Development Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden is seeking to strengthen the state’s financial ties to Jamaica.

Wooden recently traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss expanding investment in Jamaica. The trip was sponsored by the nonprofit American Friends of Jamaica and covered topics including establishing direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica and the upcoming introduction of Connecticut’s Green Bonds program on the Jamaican stock exchange. The meeting also covered ideas to bring more global investment to Jamaica.

Wooden noted Connecticut is home to the fifth largest population of Jamaican ancestry in the U.S., with almost 38,000 Jamaican-born people living in Connecticut and about 56,000 of residents claiming Jamaican ancestry.

“Connecticut and Jamaica have a special relationship,” said Wooden. “As Treasurer, I am committed to honoring that relationship by strengthening our economic ties and supporting the growth of the Jamaican economy more broadly to the benefit of Connecticut’s residents.”

Previous articleStratford’s Kitchen Brains acquired by private equity firm
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here