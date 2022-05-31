Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden is seeking to strengthen the state’s financial ties to Jamaica.

Wooden recently traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss expanding investment in Jamaica. The trip was sponsored by the nonprofit American Friends of Jamaica and covered topics including establishing direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica and the upcoming introduction of Connecticut’s Green Bonds program on the Jamaican stock exchange. The meeting also covered ideas to bring more global investment to Jamaica.

Wooden noted Connecticut is home to the fifth largest population of Jamaican ancestry in the U.S., with almost 38,000 Jamaican-born people living in Connecticut and about 56,000 of residents claiming Jamaican ancestry.

“Connecticut and Jamaica have a special relationship,” said Wooden. “As Treasurer, I am committed to honoring that relationship by strengthening our economic ties and supporting the growth of the Jamaican economy more broadly to the benefit of Connecticut’s residents.”