Stratford’s Kitchen Brains acquired by private equity firm

Kitchen Brains, a Stratford-based designer and manufacturer of smart cooking computers, electronic controls and software solutions for commercial foodservice operations, was acquired by the Atlanta-headquartered private equity firm Source Capital LLC for an undisclosed sum.

Kitchen Brains’ brands include the FAST controls and timers, Modularm environment monitoring and QPM, a SaaS production management solution that enables automation across restaurant cooking operations to ensure the availability and vibrancy of food. Kitchen Brains’ customers include foodservice operators and original equipment manufacturers in more than 125 countries.

“We are excited to partner with Source Capital, as this new relationship will enable us to accelerate our product pipeline, bolster our scalability and provide greater access to both financial and human capital resources, all of which benefit our customer base,” said Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains, who will continue in her leadership role at the company.

