Radio’s William O’Shaughnessy dead at age 84

William O’Shaughnessy, owner of Westchester radio stations WVOX and WVIP, has died at his home in Litchfield, Connecticut. He was 84.

O’Shaughnessy was a former president of the New York State Broadcasters and chairman of public affairs for the National Association of Broadcasters. He served as editorial director of WVOX. He was chairman of the Guardian Fund of the Broadcasters Foundation.

O’Shaughnessy had written a number of books in which he told about his encounters with various politicians and celebrities and talked about radio broadcasting and his experiences operating what have turned out to be among the last remaining full-service community radio stations in the U.S.

He served as president and CEO of Whitney Radio, the parent company of WVOX and WVIP. O’Shaughnessy and his radio stations received numerous awards over the years. Some of them are:

Indiana University Award for “Outstanding Editorials in the United States”

Abe Lincoln National Award, Southern Baptist Radio–TV Commission

George Washington Medal of Honor, Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge

Crystal Prism Award, American Advertising Federation

League of Women Voters Award for Communications

Italian-American Columbus National Award

Communications Medals, Archdiocese of New York

Westchester County Distinguished Service Medal for Public Service

Corporate Achievement Award, NAACP

A services is expected to take place at Lloyd Maxcy, 16 Shea Place in New Rochelle with a funeral mass to be held at St. Anthony of Padua, 49 South Street, Litchfield, CT. Further scheduling details were not available at publication time. In announcing the death, O’Shaugnessy’s family did not disclose the cause.